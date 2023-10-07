Opposition mounts as Joliet Township plans meeting on asylum grant

Joliet Township is looking for a larger venue to hold its monthly meeting next week as opposition mounts to its application for a grant to fund services for asylum-seekers.

Will County Board Chairwoman Judy Ogalla on Friday joined Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy in calling for the township to withdraw its application for the grant approved by the state in the amount of $8.6 million.

The Joliet Township board is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday for its regular monthly meeting at the Joliet Township office building at 175 W. Jefferson St.

But Township Supervisor Angel Contreras said Friday that he was trying to arrange a larger venue in anticipation of a large public showing with questions about the grant and may reschedule the meeting to later in the week if another forum cannot be lined up for Tuesday.

Ogalla added her voice to those opposed to the grant out of concern that it will attract asylum-seekers to the area, suggesting that it could attract thousands of people and put demands on county services.

Will County Chairwoman Judie Ogalla (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

“I am very concerned that the county’s health department, the sheriff’s department, as well as many other county departments can efficiently and monetarily support thousands of asylum-seekers,” Ogalla said in a statement issued Friday. “In my opinion, it was extremely irresponsible for Joliet Township to apply for this grant without notifying the city of Joliet and Will County.”

It is not clear yet how much city staff knew about the grant, although D’Arcy has repeatedly said it was never brought to his attention.

The city issued a statement Thursday acknowledging that city staff was involved with discussions with Joliet Township about the grant. But the statement said city staff did not provide input on the grant application and did not see it until it had been approved by the state.

“I’m glad they acknowledged there was some communication,” Contreras said. “It was not a random, rogue thing.”

D’Arcy has repeatedly said he was unaware of the grant application and has objected to the mayor’s office being listed in the application as a supporter of the grant.

Ogalla said the matter also should have been discussed with her.

“I did not have a conversation with the Joliet Township supervisor and, much like the mayor of Joliet, I was unaware that Joliet Township applied for this grant,” she said in the statement. “This is an ongoing situation and should be discussed countywide, with the Will County Board included, before any decisions are made that affect the residents of Will County.”