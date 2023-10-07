Joliet police arrest teen carjacking suspect after chase, crash

Joliet police arrested a teen suspect in a carjacking Friday after a chase that started with a gunshot and ended in a crash.

The chase ended in Crest Hill after a carjacked Mercedes Benz hit other vehicles on Plainfield Road, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

Police said they initially found the Mercedes Benz in the 800 block of Ewing Street in Joliet. The vehicle had been reported stolen in a carjacking earlier in the day in Cook County.

A 16-year-old came out of the residence and was arrested, according to the release.

Police then saw a 15-year-old who appeared to be asleep in the driver’s seat of the Mercedes Benz, which had been reported stolen from the area of 107th Street and La Grange Road.

“As officers approached the vehicle, the suspect suddenly placed the vehicle in drive and attempted to escape by driving around the police vehicles,” according to the release. “While attempting to escape, the 15-year-old driver nearly struck an officer with his vehicle. An officer on scene discharged their firearm but did not strike the suspect.”

Police chased the Mercedes Benz to the area of Plainfield Road and Pennsylvania Avenue, where the teen driver hit an unmarked Joliet police car and kept going.

“The pursuit ended in the 1700 block of Plainfield Road in Crest Hill after striking other vehicles not involved in the incident,” according to the release. “The suspect ran from the vehicle and was quickly apprehended without further incident.”

Police said they found a rifle in the Mercedes Benz.

A Joliet Fire Department ambulance took the officer in the unmarked car hit by the teen driver to the hospital with minor injuries, police said. No one else was injured.

Back on Ewing Drive, police obtained consent to search the residence and found three handguns and ammunition.

Both teens were jailed at the River Valley Justice Center. Their names were not released because they are juveniles.

The 15-year-old involved in the car chase was arrested on charges of aggravated assault to a peace officer, fleeing and eluding a peace officer, resisting and obstructing a peace officer, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and criminal trespass to a vehicle.

The 16-year-old at the house on Ewing Street was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

The officer who fired the gun “has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with departmental policy,” according to the release.