Joliet officials acknowledge they knew about grant for asylum seekers

The city of Joliet has walked back claims that they were unaware of Joliet Township seeking a state grant to provide services for asylum seekers.
In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, interim city manager Ron Tonelli said the city received a “notice of funding opportunity” regarding the grant on Aug. 9, about 50 days before Gov. JB Pritzker announced the township would receive a $8.6 million grant.
In the statement posted on the city’s website, the city also acknowledged a meeting was held on Sept. 1 between their staff, the township, the Spanish Community Center and the Will-Grundy Medical Clinic.
“A general discussion was held regarding the current pressures placed on these agencies from asylum seekers currently in the community and whether this grant would help stabilize the financial burden placed on the community,” according to the city’s statement.
City staff were aware the township, Spanish Community Center and the Will-Grundy Medical Clinic intended to have “additional conversations” regarding the grant, according to the statement.
“The city of Joliet provided no input in Joliet Township’s grant application,” according to the statement.
“As Interim City Manager, I do not support Joliet Township’s grant application. In the future, the city will continue to partner on funding opportunities with our governmental and community partners that benefit the residents and businesses of Joliet,” according to the statement. “The Mayor’s strong request that Joliet Township withdraw the application stands.”
City officials claim they did not receive a request from Joliet Township, nor authorized the township to include Mayor Terry D’Arcy’s Office and the Joliet Fire Department as collaborators.
City Council members on Tuesday said they had no knowledge of the grant.
The Herald-News has contacted Joliet Township Supervisor Angel Contreras and Tonelli for comment.