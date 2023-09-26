Joliet City Council holds special meeting on Rowell Avenue trucks

The Joliet City Council will hold a special meeting on Wednesday on a proposal to keep errant trucks from entering a residential area of Rowell Avenue.

The city and developer for a future industrial project have worked out a turnaround site for trucks.

The special meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.

The proposed solution also includes cameras that would strengthen enforcement to keep trucks from going into the residential area, said Councilwoman Suzanna Ibarra, whose District 5 includes the area.

Ibarra said she still needs a “full explanation” of the proposed turnaround before she would vote for the industrial development.

Councilwoman Suzanna Ibarra (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

“For so many years, industry has had its way in Joliet with very little regard for residents,” Ibarra said, although she noted developer Cabot Properties was willing to work with the city.

The council last week put off a vote on the 39-acre project at the corner of Rowell and Laraway Road to provide time for a turnaround site for trucks to be drawn into the project.

The turnaround, which would give trucks an opportunity to turn back to Laraway Road rather than proceeding into a residential area along Rowell that includes Laraway School, was proposed as a compromise between residents and the developer.

Residents joined by a Laraway School official opposed any industrial project that could send more trucks toward the residential area north of the site, noting that trucks already venture into the neighborhood.

“There has to be a solution to turn around trucks before they get to Laraway School,” resident Jay Gregory told the council.

Cabot representatives noted that city approvals dating back to 2004 already give access to Rowell from the site. They said the access is needed for the property to be developed.