Man charged with making false report in Romeoville fatal shooting case

A man has been charged with making a false report to police investigating a fatal shooting earlier this year at Scene75 Entertainment Center in Romeoville.

On Wednesday, Geovanni Stolzenbach, 25, of Joliet was charged with falsely claiming someone other than Tavaris Blakemore, 16, of Chicago, was “involved in a homicide being investigated by the Romeoville Police Department,” according to a criminal complaint.

Blakemore has been charged as an adult with the first-degree murder of Darrick Dillon, 19, of Chicago, who was mortally wounded in a June 23 shooting at Scene75 Entertainment Center, 460 S. Weber Road.

Blakemore also has been charged with injuring a 16-year-old in the same incident.

Stolzenbach has no connection with Blakemore, said Romeoville Deputy Police Chief Brant Hromadka. Hromadka said he could not provide further information as to the motive in Stolzenbach’s case.

“Stolzenbach intentionally provided false information that interfered with the investigation,” Hromadka said.

Stolzenbach faces a felony charge of disorderly conduct and a misdemeanor charge of the same offense.

Judge Art Smigielski signed a warrant for Stolzenbach’s arrest that carries a $18,000 bond.

Stolzenbach has yet to be taken to the Will County jail on the charges. He has been in the DuPage County jail on other cases since July 2.