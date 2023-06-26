2 New Lenox carjacking suspects arrested, 3rd suspect remains at large

Two Chicago teens were arrested after police identified them as the suspects who violently carjacked a 71-year-old man’s Uber driver in New Lenox.

On Friday, officers arrested Timothy Gaines, 19, and a 17-year-old they did not identify following on suspicion of a carjacking that took place on June 20 in the 1600 block of Eagle Circle in New Lenox.

“We would like to thank the Illinois State Police, the Chicago Police Department, the Joliet Police Department and the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office for their assistance in this investigation.” — New Lenox police

The 71-year-old Uber driver was waiting in a Toyota Venza for a passenger to leave a home when the suspects pulled up to his vehicle in a stolen Hyundai, according to the New Lenox Police Department.

Two of those suspects, Gaines and the 17-year-old, had allegedly forcibly removed the elderly driver from his vehicle and one of them struck the man in the head with a pistol. A third suspect was waiting inside the Hyundai.

After Gaines and the teen then stole the man’s keys, cellphone and money clip, they drove away in his vehicle but then abandoned it. Police previously said the suspects had a difficult time operating the vehicle, according to police.

The stolen Hyundai used by the suspects was later found in Chicago by the Illinois State Police in an investigation that led to the arrests of three juveniles and one adult, police said.

Those suspects denied involvement in the New Lenox carjacking, police said.

On Friday, officers were in Chicago searching surveillance footage to track down the Hyundai and found footage of the three suspects, police said.

After further investigation, officers were able to learn more about the suspects and their whereabouts, which led them to ultimately apprehending Gaines and the 17-year-old, police said.

The third suspect remains at large.

Gaines was booked into the Will County jail on a $1 million bond that was set by Will County Judge Brian Barrett. The 17-year-old was taken to River Valley Detention Center in Joliet.

