Will County ceremony held for officers who died in the line of duty

A Will County sheriff’s deputy who died last year from complications of COVID-19 was recognized as the 37th officer who died in the line of duty at an annual law enforcement memorial ceremony.

The name of Michael Queeney, 48, of Plainfield, is one of 37 that have been etched into the granite memorial outside the Will County Courthouse in Joliet. Queeney died Jan. 8, 2022, after a long battle with COVID-19, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

In a speech at Thursday’s memorial, Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza said Queeney died from complications stemming from a case of COVID-19 he contracted while assigned to the civil process division at the courthouse.

Queeney’s death hit close to home for Mendoza, who said her brother, Chicago police Detective Sgt. Joaquin Mendoza, became permanently disabled because of COVID-19 contracted on the job.

“COVID landed my brother Joaquin in the hospital for 72 days. It took both his kidneys, gave him five strokes and almost took his life,” Mendoza said.

annual memorial service for fallen police officers Johanna Ebert, daughter of Will County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Queeney, speaks at the annual memorial service for fallen police officers on Thursday. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

Queeney’s daughter, Johanna Ebert, said in her speech that her father, like his patron angel, Saint Michael, “fought evil undercover.”

“Mike took the dangers of his job in stride and, like so many law enforcement officers, he did not dwell on the risks. He kept the occupational hazard concerns about his job away from the comfort zone of those he loved,” Ebert said.

Thursday marked the 42nd annual ceremony recognizing officers in Will County who died in the line of duty. The ceremony drew attendance from families of fallen officers, elected officials, law enforcement officers and others.

“Mike took the dangers of his job in stride, and, like so many law enforcement officers, he did not dwell on the risks. He kept the occupational hazard concerns about his job away from the comfort zone of those he loved.” — Johanna Ebert, daughter of Will County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Queeney

Besides Queeney, the crowd recognized 36 other fallen officers from the sheriff’s office; the Joliet, Lockport, Crest Hill and Frankfort, police departments; as well as the Illinois State Police, Illinois Department of Corrections, Illinois Conservation Police, the Will County Probation Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Leading the ceremony was ISP Capt. Dave Keltner, who also is president of the Police Chiefs Association of Will County.

“As we recently have seen in Nashville, Louisville and across the country, law enforcement officers are called into dangerous situations at a moment’s notice,” Keltner said.

Keltner referred to the March 27 mass shooting at a school in Nashville, Tennessee, and the April 10 mass shooting at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky. In the Louisville incident, several officers were wounded, including one who was critically injured.

“Whether that is an active-shooter event, armed violence taking place against an innocent citizen or to continue to serve and protect during a worldwide pandemic, we freely accept the responsibility to run to the danger to protect the citizens that we have sworn to protect,” Keltner said.

annual memorial service for fallen police officers The Lockport Police Honor Guard with the presentation of the wreath at the annual memorial service for fallen police officers on Thursday. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

Ebert said most people who have family or friends in law enforcement “never forget the very first experience we have watching someone we love ‘transform’ for their shift.” She said they see them “strap on vests, add badges to their chest and secure guns.”

“It is the first indication that, as their loved one, when you realize that ‘things are about to get real.’ You know you will live in a kind of surreal fear every time they leave the house,” Ebert said.

Ebert said that in spite of her father having a “rough professional life dedicated to public service,” he conintued to be a “genuine good guy” off hours. She said he had a caring, kind nature and he was “that guy you could call in a pinch, and just know he’d show up to help.”

“I wish you all the strength, resilience, healing and stability. I hope you all take care of yourselves,” Ebert said.

Mendoza said it takes a “very special kind of person” to become a police officer which too often is a thankless job. She implored officers at the ceremony to take care of themselves physically and mentally.

“This is a grueling job. You are faced with trauma every day. You see the horrors every day that you shield us from but at the expense of your own mental health,” Mendoza said.

She said the sad reality is that officers are at a high risk of suicide and asked officers to “please talk to someone” about their issues.

“Please don’t let those thoughts lead you to into the darkest of places and make the darkest of decisions that you can’t ever take back. Your families, they love you and they need you. So, remember, it is a sign of strength and valor to ask for help.”