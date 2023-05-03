Jury to decide man’s fate in Joliet casino murder case

A man charged with a 2019 fatal stabbing at a Joliet casino hotel wanted to represent himself at his trial on Wednesday because he didn’t want to use the insanity defense, but eventually relented.

Before the trial against Robert Watson, 29, began Wednesday morning, he told Judge Dave Carlson that he wanted to represent himself in the case because he didn’t want to use the insanity defense as planned by his attorneys with the Will County Public Defender’s Office.

“It’s setting me up for failure,” Watson said.

Watson also claimed his attorneys were trying to persuade him to take an insanity plea.

Watson is charged with the first-degree murder of Emanuel Burgarino, 76, on March 24, 2019, at the Harrah’s casino hotel in downtown Joliet. He’s accused of fatally stabbing Burgarino multiple times.

Carlson asked Watson to discuss the issue further with his defense team after raising concerns about his rights as a defendant.

Following a short recess, Watson eventually agreed to allow his attorneys to represent him at trial. The jury was brought in and both parties told them of what they expect to prove at trial.

Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Tom Slazyk contended Watson planned to rob Burgarino after he managed to follow another guest into an elevator and off the fifth floor of the Harrah’s casino hotel. Slazyk said Watson made use of latex gloves and concealed a knife in one of his pockets.

“He knows what he’s doing. He knows the criminality of his conduct,” Slazyk said.

Slazyk told the jury he planned to show video of Watson inside the casino and hotel and prove police were able to recover the latex gloves, knife and clothing from Watson that contained Burgarino’s blood and Watson’s DNA.

Slazyk argued no doctors who will testify in the trial will say Watson is insane.

Watson’s attorney, Shenonda Tisdale, told the jury she believes the state’s evidence is insufficient to prove Watson is guilty of murder beyond a reasonable doubt.

However, if the jury does find Watson guilty, Tisdale said his defense team will ask them to find Watson not guilty by reason of insanity. Tisdale said he plans to bring in Dr. Monica Argumedo to testify about Watson’s mental health.

“She will tell you Mr. Watson suffers from schizophrenia,” Tisdale said.

Under state law, a person is not criminally responsible for conduct if it was the result of a mental disease or mental defect or he lacks substantial capacity to appreciate the criminality of his conduct at the time.