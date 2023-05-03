Ex-con charged with Bolingbrook armed robbery, vehicle invasion

A man on parole from prison has been caught and arrested on felony charges accusing him of invading a man’s vehicle in Bolingbrook and robbing him while armed with a firearm.

At 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Deshaun Cockream, 23, of Bolingbrook, was booked into the Will County jail on charges of armed robbery, vehicular invasion and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Cockream was paroled from prison on Feb. 3, after he was sentenced to serve three years on an aggravated battery conviction, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

A warrant was issued for Cockream’s arrest on April 4 that carried a $250,000 bond.

The warrant was for charges alleging Cockream and another man had taken a wallet and its contents from a man by threatening imminent use of force while armed with a firearm.

Cockream was further charged with invading the alleged victim’s vehicle with intent to commit theft and being in possession of a stolen Kia Optima.

Cockream’s next court date has been scheduled for May 10.