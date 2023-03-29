10 students involved in Joliet West High School fight, police say

At least 10 female students were involved in a fight that broke out at Joliet West High School and the incident is still under investigation, police said.

One of those students involved in the fight on March 22 suffered an injury to her face, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

The investigation of the fight is ongoing as of Wednesday as detectives and school staff continue to work through both surveillance and cellphone video footage that captured the incident, English said.

At 11:30 a.m. on March 22, a detective assigned as a liaison to Joliet West High School, 401 N. Larkin Avenue, was notified of a fight in the cafeteria, English said.

The detective worked with school deans, security guards and lunchroom staff to intervene and stop a large fight that involved at least 10 female students, English said.

The fight caused “a large disturbance” in the cafeteria as other students began to crowd around and record the large fight on their phones, he said.

“It is believed that one of the female students involved in the fight was swinging a sock with a gym lock inside of it at other students,” English said.

The one female student who suffered an injury to her face was treated by the school’s nursing staff, English said.