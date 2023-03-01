Joliet man accused of possessing drugs, loaded gun with defaced serial number, police say

A man was arrested after he was accused of selling narcotics in Joliet and possessing a loaded handgun with a defaced serial number, police said.

An investigation by the Joliet Police Department’s narcotics unit led them to identify Gregory Williams, 36, of Joliet, as the suspect who was believed to be selling narcotics in the Joliet area, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Williams was booked into the Will County jail following his arrest on Tuesday.

At 7:24 p.m. on Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near Briggs Street and Belmont Avenue after Williams was seen inside of the vehicle, English said.

Williams was placed into custody without incident, he said.

After officers searched Williams and the vehicle, they found suspected cocaine, multiple prescription pills, multiple ecstasy pills, live ammunition, marijuana and marijuana wax, English said.

Following the traffic stop, a search warrant was executed at Williams’ residence in the 200 block of North Hickory Street, English said.

After searching the residence, a loaded handgun and marijuana were found by officers, English said. Officers determined the serial number on the handgun had been defaced, he said.