Joliet woman accused of firing gun at residence, police say

A 24-year-old woman was arrested Friday after she was accused of shooting at another woman’s residence in Joliet Township, police said.

Ayanna Scott, 24, of Joliet, was booked into the Will County jail around 2 a.m. Scott was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to court records.

The charges were the result of an investigation of an incident on Thursday by the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

On that day, a 32-year-old woman told police that around 5 p.m., she heard a loud bang and went outside to see a vehicle with Scott inside of it, according to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Kathy Hoffmeyer.

The 32-year-old woman said she knows Scott and the two have had a tumultuous relationship for a while over relationships with male acquaintances, Hoffmeyer said.

The woman said when she came outside of her residence, Scott was holding a gun and waving it about while yelling at her and then drove away, Hoffmeyer said.

“Victim believed that Scott had shot at her residence prior to the victim coming outside,” Hoffmeyer said.

The woman left her residence and went to Scott’s residence in Joliet, Hoffmeyer said. Deputies arrived at the residence and questioned both women.

Deputies took Scott to the sheriff’s office and interviewed her, Hoffmeyer said. Deputies also located a spent shell casing at the woman’s home and later located a gun, she said.

Scott was then arrested and charged, Hoffmeyer said.

Scott’s bond was set at $75,000. Her next court date is March 10.