Driver accused of crashing into light pole near Joliet City Hall: cops

A woman was arrested in Joliet on suspicion of driving under the influence after officers responded to a crash where they determined her vehicle collided with a light pole at an intersection near Joliet City Hall, police said.

At 4 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a traffic crash at West Jefferson Street and North Des Plaines Street, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

When officers responded to the scene, they learned a driver named Mia Becerra, 19, was driving eastbound ofnWest Jefferson Street and crossing over the Jefferson Street bridge, English said.

At that time, Becerra lost control of her vehicle and collided with a light pole on the southeast side of the intersection of West Jefferson Street and North Des Plaines Street, which is near Joliet City Hall, English said.

“The vehicle was heavily damaged from the accident. Becerra was uninjured,” English said.

While speaking with officers, Becerra showed signs of possible alcohol impairment, English said.

Following field sobriety tests, officers placed Becerra into custody without incident.

Officers searched the vehicle and found alprazolam – an antidepressant drug – and marijuana, according to English.

Becerra’s vehicle was towed from the scene.

Court records showed Becerra received traffic citations for DUI, unlawful possession of marijuana by driver and failure to reduce speed.

Becerra was briefly detained at the Will County jail from 6:41 a.m. Tuesday until close to 6 p.m. Wednesday.