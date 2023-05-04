Colleges seek certain traits in potential teaching students

There’s a troubling teacher shortage in Illinois. So high school students who want to become teachers are a valuable commodity.

High schools, community colleges and universities are all working to interest high school students in a career in education to reduce the shortfall.

Bob Cofield is Waubonsee Community College’s director of school district partnerships. He connects high school students to courses in education at his school and informs them about transitioning to a four-year program. ”We’re working with school districts to support student transitions into and through post-secondary education programs, " he said.

Bob Cofield is the Director of School District Partnerships at Waubonsee Community College in Sugar Grove. (Sandy Bressner)

School districts also are doing their part in the teacher recruiting process.

Cofield said most districts offer classes for students who are interested in a career in education, and some offer extracurricular clubs. Many districts also help staff members attain additional certifications to advance their employment in the district, he said.

Universities also are recruiting.

”They’re coming to our classes to recruit students for their teacher education programs and to inform students about scholarships and other financial assistance,” said Doreen Vieitez, professor of education and early childhood development at Joliet Junior College.

Cofield said attending a community college will cut the cost of getting a teaching degree.

”A four-year public university offers a significant savings over a private four-year university,” he said. “The cost is further decreased when a student begins his or her education program at the community college level and transfers credits to a four-year school.”

No matter how it’s done, Vieitez said, it takes four to five years as a full-time student to complete a teacher education program.

So what’s on the educational plate of future teachers?

Vieitez said there are general education (math, science, English, etc.), content a major or minor and professional studies, and clinical and laboratory experiences.

”Middle school and high school pre-service teachers choose a content area to study,” she said. “Elementary pre-service teachers choose an area of concentration.”

Professional studies include teaching methods and other professional education courses.

Clinical and laboratory experiences are “field experiences attached to courses, practicum/internship experiences and student teaching,” Vieitez said.

Cofield said typical courses prepare future teachers for curriculum delivery, using technology in the classroom, classroom organization and management, instruction for students in special populations, assessing student learning and teach instructional practices.

A lot has changed in teacher education in recent years.

”There is much more emphasis now on diversity and culturally responsive teaching,” Vieitez said. ”And because of the severe teacher shortage, students no longer have to pass a test to enter a teacher education program.”

Change also involves field experiences.

”Students are required to visit classrooms during field experiences attached to courses very early in their program,” Vieitez said. “Years ago, they didn’t get practical experience until a junior year practicum or student teaching.”

Cofield added, “There’s a great emphasis now on using technology in the classroom, assessment of student learning, and instruction for students in special populations.”

What has stayed the same in teacher education?

”Learning how to provide a safe, open and inclusive environment that supports individual student learning,” Cofield said.

So, what do colleges look for in potential teaching students? These, attributes, according to Vieitez:

Collaboration: The ability to work together, especially in a joint intellectual effort.

Emotional maturity: The ability to adjust one’s emotional state to a suitable level of intensity in order to remain engaged with one’s surroundings.

Reflection: The ability to review, analyze and evaluate the success of past decisions in an effort to make better decisions in the future.

Responsibility: The ability to act independently, demonstrating accountability, reliability and sound judgment.

Also, honesty, integrity and respect as well as flexibility and reverence for learning.