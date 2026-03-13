Shop Wilmington’s Water Street on Route 66

As you’re traveling south along historic Route 66, consider stoping in picturesque downtown Wilmington to stretch your legs and explore their wide selection of mom-and-pop shops. You’ll find artisan retailers, boutiques and antique stores - offering curated selections of unexpected items. Join us as we take a look at just a few of the store’s located along Wilmington’s historic Water Street.

Rick’s Relics on 66

116 North Water Street

Reminisce while searching through hundreds of vinyl LP’s and 45’s at Ricks Relics on 66. Lovingly alphabetized, they can help you to find that certain record that takes you back to a particular moment in time. And if you have nothing to play them on, Rick’s can take care of that too, where you’ll find a stereo turntable or two available for sale from time to time. You’ll also find lots of matchbox cars, antiques and other collectibles – as well as a good selection of Route 66 souvenirs and motorcycle wear.

Le Fleur De Lis Boutiques & Antiques

219 N. Water St.

Le Fleur De Lis Boutiques & Antiques, a fan-favorite store along Route 66, offers an authentic and ever-changing French Country Mercantile shopping experience. Inside, you’ll find a wonderful selection of home decor, gourmet food and gift baskets, collectible vintage items, candles, jewelry and much more. There’s always something new and inspired in this eclectic, but well curated, mix of merchandise.

Sincerely, Salli’s

118 N. Water St.

Sincerely, Salli’s is a premier antiques retailer located in a beautiful vintage storefront on downtown Water Street. Since 2014, Sincerely, Salli’s has been specializing in vintage items, collectibles and re-purposed furniture. You’ll also find dolls, glassware, military memorabilia, Army surplus, jewelry, miniatures, outdoor and garden supplies, seasonal decor, toys and plenty of vintage apparel.

Lionsmark Auctions

202 N. Water St.

High quality art and antiques is what you’ll find here at Lionsmark Auction Gallery. An estate liquidation company, you’ll find high end pieces, furniture and jewelry in an ever-changing selection. Find China sets, books and collectable toys can sometimes round out the selection. Visit their website or follow the Lionsmark Facebook page for the upcoming auction schedule and featured collections.

The Flower Loft

221 N. Water St.

Take some time to stop and smell the roses at one of the mother road’s best flower shops. Not just a stop for fresh flowers, at The Flower Loft you’ll also find potted plants, housewares and botanical gifts for everyone on your list. Or gift some of this registered florist’s beautiful arrangements to your friends and family who couldn’t join you on a Route 66 road trip.

Art on 66

208 N. Water St.

Located in the historic Wilmington Watch Shop building, and founded in 2024, Art on 66 aims to showcase the work of various local and regional artists – presenting their work to the art connoisseurs traveling Route 66. The gallery is home to paintings, sculptures, original works and limited edition prints.