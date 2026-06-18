Don’t Miss Great Clips of Dixon’s Grand Opening Through July 7!

The new Great Clips location in Dixon is officially open, and the salon has been experiencing a terrific response to their exciting month-long Grand Opening celebration that ends on July 7 .

After recently relocating to its brand new space at 1603 South Galena Avenue, the salon welcomed customers during a soft opening in May and is now inviting the community to stop by for special Grand Opening savings. During the promotion, all haircuts will be available for just $4.99, giving customers an affordable opportunity to visit the new location and experience the salon’s services.

The updated salon is part of a growing and active area of Dixon. Great Clips is excited to be located next to Tropical Smoothie Cafe, while construction is also underway nearby for a new 7 Brew Coffee drive-through location. Together, the businesses are helping create a convenient destination for local residents.

Great Clips continues to be known for its combination of convenience, affordability, and professional service. Customers appreciate the flexibility of being able to walk in or check in online ahead of time, making it easy to fit a haircut into even the busiest schedules. The salon’s quick and efficient approach appeals to families, professionals, students, and anyone looking for reliable service without long waits.

Highly skilled stylists remain one of the salon’s biggest strengths. Whether you need a quick trim, a fresh new style, or regular maintenance, the team is focused on delivering consistent results in a welcoming atmosphere.

With a brand new location and a popular Grand Opening celebration going on now through July 7, Great Clips of Dixon is looking forward to serving both returning and new customers!

Be sure to mention this article when you stop in!

For more information, please contact:

Dixon Great Clips

1603 S. Galena

Dixon, IL 61021

Ph: (815) 677-9016

Great Clips Hair Salon in Dixon, IL - Dixon