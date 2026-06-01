TYPTI Now Available at Sterling Park District

Sterling Park District is encouraging Sauk Valley area residents to explore its new TYPTI program. TYPTI is a fast-growing paddle sport that blends elements of tennis, pickleball, and table tennis into a fun, active, and social game designed for a wide range of skill levels.

The park district will host a free Intro to TYPTI event for ages 16 and older on Saturday, June 27 from noon to 2 p.m. at the pickleball courts in Building 3 at Westwood Sports Center. Space is limited, but equipment will be available.

Residents interested in continuing can also schedule group lessons for $50 for one hour or $135 for three hours by contacting Coach Chris Dudley at 815-622-6063 or cdudley@sterlingparks.org.

Besides TYPTI, there are still plenty of openings for summer programs and activities for participants of all ages. Whether you’re looking for youth sports, recreational opportunities, or wellness-focused programs, families still have time to get involved before schedules fill completely. It’s the perfect opportunity for late planners or families adjusting summer schedules now that the school year has ended.

Current availability and registration for programs are available via the park district’s website at sterlingparks.org.

For more information, please contact:

Sterling Park District

1913 3rd Ave.

Sterling, IL 61081

Ph: 815-622-6200

sterlingparks.org

Sterling Park District Logo (Shaw Local File Photo)