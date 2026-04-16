Brothers Flooring Offers New Acoustic Wall Panels from MSI Surfaces

Design trends continue to evolve, and homeowners and businesses alike are looking for ways to enhance both style and function within their spaces. Brothers Flooring is now offering acoustic wall panels from MSI Surfaces, providing a solution that combines modern aesthetics with practical performance.

These acoustic wood slat panels are designed to elevate the look of any room while also improving sound quality. Available in a range of painted colors including dusk, navy, white, and jade, as well as natural wood tones such as blonde, ebony, almond, espresso, fog, natural, tawny, sable, and umber, the panels offer versatility for a variety of design styles. Whether the goal is a bold accent wall or a subtle, natural finish, there are options to match nearly any design aesthetic.

Beyond their visual appeal, these panels are crafted to absorb sound effectively. This makes them an excellent choice for areas where noise control is important, such as living rooms, offices, media rooms, or commercial spaces. By reducing echo and improving acoustics, the panels can help create a more comfortable and functional environment.

Another advantage is their versatility in installation. Acoustic panels can be used on both walls and ceilings, allowing for creative design applications throughout a space. Whether installed as a full feature wall or incorporated into a ceiling design, they offer flexibility that goes beyond traditional wall treatments.

Installation is designed to be straightforward and efficient, making it easier to transform a room without a lengthy renovation process. Crafted from natural wood, the panels also bring warmth and texture into a space while maintaining durability.

With a combination of style, sound absorption, and ease of installation, these acoustic panels offered by Brothers Flooring in Rock Falls and Dixon provide a practical and visually appealing upgrade for both residential and commercial interiors.

For more information, stop into a Brothers Flooring showroom today, or contact:

Brothers Flooring

1111 1st Ave, Rock Falls, IL

Ph: (815) 535-9226

1419 N. Galena Ave, Dixon, IL

Ph: (815) 288-1928

dixon.abbeycarpet.com