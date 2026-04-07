The Dixon Historic Theatre Welcomes Tony Danza on April 25!

Tony Danza will be performing his Stories and Standards show LIVE at The Dixon Historic Theatre on April 25th! Join us for a fun-filled evening of music, dance, stories, and more when Tony takes the Dixon stage. He’ll share stories from his time in Who’s the Boss and Taxi and his time on Broadway, along with a variety of performances including his ukulele, songs from the American Standards song book, tap dancing, and more—all backed by a 5-piece band of veteran musicians that have been working with Tony for years.

You can get your front row seats to this once-in-a-lifetime performance at The Dixon Historic Theatre online at dixontheatre.com or by calling our Box Office at (815) 508-6324. Tickets start at just $55—you won’t want to have missed your chance to see Tony right here in Dixon!

And for our Dixon residents, don’t forget about our special Dixon pricing: just stop by our Box Office Tuesday through Friday during office hours and present your ID with a current Dixon address to get access to special pricing just for Dixon residents—those tickets are between $10 and $20 normally, and an absolute steal for an act like Tony Danza! Seats are limited, so act now before they’re all gone.

Don’t miss your chance to see Tony Danza live on stage at The Dixon Historic Theatre on April 25th. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and Tony takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Full-service bar and concession stands will be open all night for your convenience.

Thank you to all our volunteers who make everything we do possible. We’ll see you at The Dixon!

For more information, please contact:

The Dixon Theatre

114 S. Galena Ave

Dixon, IL 61021

Ph: (815) 508-6324

dixontheatre.com

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