Plan Your Spring Gatherings at Sterling Park District Facilities

Spring is a popular time for celebrations, and the Sterling Park District offers a variety of spaces to host gatherings of all sizes. From outdoor shelters to indoor venues, residents can find flexible options for birthdays, reunions, and other special events.

Park shelters provide a simple and scenic setting for spring gatherings. Located throughout the community, shelters offer convenient access to playgrounds, open space, and walking paths, making them ideal for family parties and casual get-togethers. All of the district’s shelters are on a “first come-first served” basis.

For those planning indoor events, Westwood and Duis Center offer reservable spaces that can accommodate groups year-round. These venues are well-suited for birthday parties, meetings, and celebrations that require a controlled environment regardless of weather.

The park district also offers party packages that make planning easier for families. Options include gym, tennis, pool and gymnastics parties, along with room rentals that allow hosts to customize their event. Staff support and on-site amenities help create a smooth and enjoyable experience for guests.

As demand increases during the spring season, early reservations are encouraged to secure preferred dates and locations.

To learn more about available spaces and to book a gathering, visit www.sterlingparks.org; call Duis Center at 815-622-6200 or Westwood at 815-622-6201.

Sterling Park District

1913 3rd Ave.

Sterling, IL 61081

Ph: 815-622-6200

sterlingparks.org

Sterling Park District Logo (Shaw Local File Photo)