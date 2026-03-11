March Is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: Know the Signs and Get Screened

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, a time to focus on education, prevention, and early detection of a disease that affects thousands of men and women each year. Colorectal cancer begins in the colon or rectum and often develops from precancerous polyps that can be found and removed before they turn into cancer. That is why screening plays such a critical role in saving lives.

One of the challenges with colorectal cancer is that it may not cause symptoms in its early stages—however, there are warning signs that should never be ignored. These include persistent changes in bowel habits such as diarrhea or constipation, blood in the stool, rectal bleeding, ongoing abdominal discomfort like cramps or gas, unexplained weight loss, fatigue, and a feeling that the bowel does not empty completely. While these symptoms can be linked to other conditions, they should always be evaluated by a medical professional.

Certain factors can increase the risk of developing colorectal cancer. Age is one of the most significant risks, especially for adults over 45. A family history of colorectal cancer or polyps, inflammatory bowel diseases such as Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis, a diet high in red or processed meats, smoking, heavy alcohol use, obesity, and lack of physical activity can also raise the likelihood of diagnosis.

Screening is recommended even for people who feel healthy and have no symptoms. Colonoscopies and other screening tests can detect polyps early, when treatment is most effective. Early detection greatly improves survival rates and often allows for less aggressive treatment options.

This March, take time to talk with your healthcare provider about your personal risk and schedule appropriate screening. A simple test could make a life-saving difference.

For more information, or to schedule a screening

