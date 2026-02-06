Benefits of Sinnissippi Centers’ Medication Assisted Recovery Program

Medication Assisted Recovery (MAR) is used in conjunction with outpatient or group therapy to assist individuals who struggle with substance use disorder. Long-term use of alcohol or opioids damages the parts of the brain that are responsible for pleasure and motivation. MAR helps to assist individuals in managing their cravings, urges, and triggers while allowing the brain to heal.

Benefits of MAR include:

Reduction or elimination of withdrawal symptoms

Reduction or elimination of cravings

Addictive effects of substances are blocked

Stabilization of chemistry of the part of the brain that drives motivation

Anyone who has struggled with substance use can benefit from MAR. The goal of medication-assisted treatment is to control a specific set of conditions during the early stages of recovery. Once these conditions are addressed, the individual often tapers off the medication as unhealthy coping skills are replaced with functional positive behaviors.

There are several myths associated with MAR: that it is just trading one drug for another, that individuals using MAR are “under the influence,” and that individuals are not in recovery if they take medications to stay clean and sober. These could not be further from the truth.

While each individual’s journey is different, research shows that the longer individuals are on MAR, the better the rate of long-term success—some use it for the rest of their life. There is no right or wrong length of time to utilize MAR, it depends on each individual’s needs. As a maintenance treatment, MAR is no different than taking medicine to control high blood pressure or diabetes.

If you are interested in learning about Medication Assisted Recovery options, contact Sinnissippi Centers today at (815) 284-6611 and ask about MAR or substance use treatment.

If you are in crisis, please call the 24-hour crisis hotline at (800) 242-7642.

Sinnissippi Centers

Offices in Byron, Dixon, Freeport, Mt. Carroll, Oregon, Rochelle, & Sterling

Phone: (815) 284-6611

24-Hour Crisis: (800) 242-7642

sinnissippi.org