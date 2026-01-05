SVCC’s Impact Program Reaches 100,000 Volunteer Hours

Sauk Valley Community College is celebrating a major milestone: its Impact Program students have completed over 100,000 volunteer hours. This achievement highlights the dedication of students and the positive influence of service-based learning on academic success and community well-being.

The Impact Program is a tuition-earning initiative that allows local high school students to earn up to three years of tuition and fees at Sauk Valley Community College by completing community service before graduation.

To qualify, students must register by September 1 of their freshman year, complete 100 hours of community service gradually (25 hours each year), graduate on time, fill out the FAFSA, and apply for at least one additional scholarship.

Through partnerships with nonprofits, schools, and local organizations, students gain practical experience while making meaningful contributions to the region. Volunteer opportunities include community events, support services, mentoring, and leadership activities, all aimed at strengthening the community and enhancing students’ real-world skills.

Participation in the Impact Program helps students build communication, teamwork, and professional skills that prepare them for future careers. Many students discover that service experiences deepen their sense of civic responsibility and clarify their career goals before they even arrive on a college campus.

This milestone arrives at a pivotal point in the program’s development. Sauk now has its first cohort of pilot Impact students enrolled as freshmen, and next year the college plans to welcome a district-wide group of Impact participants.The expanded reach will further strengthen pathways from high schools to college across the Sauk Valley.

Reaching over 100,000 volunteer hours is a testament to the community partnerships and the dedication of students building brighter futures through service.

For more information about the Impact Program, contact Ashleigh Sorenson, Executive Director of Student Recruiting and Impact Program, at ashleigh.m.sorenson@svcc.edu .

