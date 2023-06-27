Dixon council approves $2.1 million EPA loan for Lincoln Avenue water main replacement

DIXON – The city will begin work on replacing water main along South Lincoln Avenue in August, and the project will be funded by a loan from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

The Dixon City Council recently approved the loan agreement for $2.16 million. The 30-year loan is set at an interest rate of 0.93% with 50% forgiveness through the IEPA Public Water Supply Loan Program, city Water Manager Matt Huyett said.

“It’s a good rate, and the forgiveness is really good this year,” he said.

The Lincoln Avenue project will stretch from West First Street to Woodlawn Avenue, replacing more than 4,000 feet of water main.

Martin and Co. Excavating was awarded the the project contract in April with a bid of about $1.8 million.

Work should be completed by the end of January.

The project consists of installing 4,193 feet of 12-inch diameter watermain, 384 feet of 6-inch waterman and 71 feet of 4-inch water main.

The IEPA wastewater and drinking water loan programs provide low-interest loans to municipalities through the State Revolving Fund.

Eligible projects include new drinking water or wastewater infrastructure construction; upgrading or rehabilitating existing infrastructure; storm water-related projects that benefit water quality; and a variety of other projects that protect or improve the quality of the state’s rivers, streams and lakes.