Dixon planning $2.5 million water main replacement on South Lincoln Avenue

DIXON – The city is planning a $2.5 million project to replace the water main on South Lincoln Avenue.

The project will stretch from West First Street to Woodlawn Avenue, replacing about 4,000 feet of water main, city water manager Matt Huyett said.

It will be the city’s main water project for the year and be paid for by the revolving fund loan program through the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. Huyett said the city expects about 50% loan forgiveness through the program.

The Dixon City Council recently approved hiring Willett, Hofmann and Associates to do the engineering work for the project for $145,000.

As part of the agreement, Willett will oversee the bidding process, conduct pre-construction meetings, prepare IEPA loan docs, set construction stakes to establish line and grade and provide an inspector to observe the daily progress and quality of the contractor’s work.

The project doesn’t include resurfacing, but that will likely be done after the underground improvements.