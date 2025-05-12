Sterling councilman: Remember the ‘defenders of freedom and democracy’ this Memorial Day

Soon, communities throughout the Sauk Valley region will honor the men and women who served in the armed forces of the United States and gave their lives defending our freedoms and democracy.

I watched the movie “Saving Private Ryan” the other day, and the scene where Gen. Marshall recites President Lincoln’s letter to a mother who lost five sons in the Civil War to his staff always makes me feel a little misty-eyed.

In this scene, Gen. Marshall speaks the last sentence of the letter from memory: “I pray that our Heavenly Father may assuage the anguish of your bereavement, and leave you only the cherished memory of the loved and lost, and the solemn pride that must be yours to have laid so costly a sacrifice upon the altar of freedom.”

Upon the altar of freedom.

That statement signifies that the sacrifice of giving one’s life while defending freedom and democracy should be respected and honored by a grateful nation for those who have made this sacrifice.

The title “defenders of freedom and democracy” is reserved for the armed forces members who crossed the Somme River, stormed ashore at Normandy, climbed Mt. Suribachi, and marched across the Chosin Reservoir. They fought in the jungles of South Vietnam, jumped into Panama, drove the enemy from Kuwait, and secured Kabul and Fallujah, serving and sacrificing their lives in every conflict our nation has been involved in since 1775.

Each year on Memorial Day, we commemorate the defenders of freedom and democracy who have sacrificed their lives in these conflicts.

The effort to honor these defenders of freedom and democracy, along with all who have served, is ongoing in the Sauk Valley region. Speaking for all veterans, we greatly appreciate this being done in honor of us all.

Alderman Chris Bishop recently addressed the Dixon City Council, suggesting that the pedestrian bridge being constructed across the Rock River be named “Liberty Bridge” and the accompanying pathway be called “Veterans Pathway.”

Thank you, Alderman Bishop, for your leadership and awareness of the sacrifices that veterans and future veterans have made and will make for their families, communities, and this nation. You are asking the city of Dixon to honor these men and women by naming public amenities in a way that reflects and pays tribute to their sacrifices.

The veterans of the Sauk Valley region anticipate the benefits of your leadership and future actions that honor those who have served in the armed forces.

Last November, Sterling Federal Bank donated $100,000 to the Sterling Riverfront Foundation, while the Union Pacific Railroad contributed $5,000 as part of the Train Town designation that Mayor Merdian secured for the community.

These donations will be used to construct a veterans’ memorial with the help of the Sterling American Legion, which will become a part of this effort in the future. With the community’s help, this memorial will hopefully rival the Dixon Veterans Memorial Park one day.

Thank you to Sterling Federal Bank, the Union Pacific Railroad, the Sterling American Legion, and the Sterling Riverfront Foundation for your efforts to honor all veterans, especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defending our freedoms and democracy.

These efforts and more honor those who gave the greatest sacrifice to defend freedom and democracy – those who fought against and defeated fascism, imperialism, dictators, and tyranny over the 250 years of this nation’s existence.

The men and women who served in this nation’s time of need and gave their all deserve to be honored and remembered by us and by a grateful nation for their sacrifices.

When they were little, I took my daughters to Memorial Day services. When asked how they would honor and respect the service members who had given their lives for us during the ceremony, I would say to them, “We always honor the fallen with somber respect and dignity.”

Please remember that Memorial Day weekend is more than just the start of summer; it is a time to honor those who gave their all for you and this nation. On Monday, May 26, take a few moments to pay tribute to the fallen with somber respect and dignity.

From the heavens above, these men and women who sacrificed their lives defending our freedoms and democracy will appreciate your remembrance.

Jim Wise is a Sterling city councilman.