Beyond Trim: Greens can improve appearance of skin, hair

I don’t often talk about nutrition in terms of appearance but it’s true that our diet may affect how we look. Specifically, consuming dark leafy greens like spinach, kale, arugula and collard greens can make a difference in the look of our skin, our hair and our eyes.

Antioxidants in leafy greens help to slow skin aging, calm acne flareups, and support the structure of our skin, making it firmer and more resilient. Consuming chlorophyl, the pigment that gives greens their color, can also add color to your complexion – not in a wicked green witch kind of way, but by adding more golden tones.

Our hair benefits from the consumption of dark, leafy greens as well. Greens are full of vitamin A, which helps the body produce sebum to moisturize the scalp and protect your hair. Leafy greens also contain iron, beta carotene, folate and vitamin C - all of which help prevent hair loss.

Two antioxidants in dark leafy greens, lutein and zeaxanthin, are essential for eye health. These nutrients help filter harmful blue light and protect the retina, reducing the risk of age-related macular degeneration and cataracts so our eyes stay clear and bright.

The beauty of dark leafy greens is that you can easily add them to your diet. Salads are an obvious option but consider adding leaves of romaine lettuce or arugula to sandwiches, chopped spinach or kale to soups and pasta sauces, or a handful of baby spinach to a morning smoothie. For a side dish, you can sauté greens with a little olive oil and garlic or try this “pretty” good spinach recipe that only requires boiling water to prepare.

Japanese Spinach Salad

8 oz. baby spinach, washed and drained

6 cups boiling water

1 teaspoon toasted sesame seed oil

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

1 teaspoon sesame seeds

Place a colander inside a larger bowl and add the spinach to the colander. Pour the boiling water over the spinach. Stir the spinach in the hot water for about 1 minute making sure all the leaves get submerged. Lift the colander and drain the water. Add the wilted spinach, sesame seed oil, and vinegar to a bowl and stir. Sprinkle with the sesame seeds and serve. Makes two servings - 60 calories each.

A famous frog once said “it’s not easy being green” but these ideas should make it easy to add greens to your plate every day.

• Sherry DeWalt is the healthy lifestyles coordinator for the CGH Health Foundation in Sterling.