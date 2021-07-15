State reps to host employment readiness webinar July 28

State Reps. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, and Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, will host a free employment readiness webinar July 28.

The webinar will run from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and is presented by Kishwaukee Community College.

It will focus on job search strategies and tips on how to prepare for and succeed in a virtual interview.

Area employers, including IDEAL Industries and the Ferrara Candy Company, will share information about their companies and current employment opportunities. Participants will be able to interact with employment experts during the question and answer session following the presentation.

Registration is required and there is a limit of 500 participants. Register online at tomdemmer.org or repkeicher.com.

For questions, call Demmer’s office at 815-561-3690 or Keicher’s office at 815-748-3494.