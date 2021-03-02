Compton man, 67, charged with sexually assaulting a child

DIXON – A 67-year-old Compton man is in Lee County jail on $500,000 bond, accused of sexually assaulting a girl younger than 13 at least three times in March 2020.

Richard L. Johnson was arrested shortly after 2 p.m. Monday after a Lee County Sheriff’s Department investigation, the department said in a news release.

He is charged in Lee County Court with three counts of predatory sexual assault of a child, which carries 6 to 60 years in prison, of which he would be required to serve 85%, followed by mandatory supervision of 3 years to life.