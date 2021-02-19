Morrison Tech receives top rank in Midwest for return on investment

MORRISON – Morrison Tech was recently ranked the No. 1 two-year college in the Midwest for return on investment for students.

Georgetown University’s Career on Education and the Workforce (CEW) has developed an interactive tool to research the value of a college degree. It scores colleges of their net present value, or NPV, which is how much a sum of money in the future is valued today, basically an estimate of the future value of attending a given school expressed in today’s dollars.

Based on the data, Morrison Tech lands as the No. 1 two-year college in the Midwest for a 40-year NPV, and ninth in the nation.

It ranks seventh comparing Morrison Tech to all four-year and two-year colleges in Illinois.

“Morrison Tech prides itself on providing a quality educational experience with outstanding outcomes for its students,” the college said in a news release.

Morrison Tech is a small college that offers an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Engineering Technology or Network Administration. Students may choose from two areas of emphasis in Engineering Technology with Design Drafting, which focuses on mechanical design and manufacturing, or Construction Technology.

“These are career fields of consistent demand that are among the strongest in projected future growth.”

The college has a 97% career placement rate, with an average starting salary of $48,000.