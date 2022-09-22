Infrastructure work on the horizon for Dixon Gateway Project

DIXON – The city is hoping to complete underground infrastructure by the end of the year for the Gateway Project that’s expected to bring gas stations, restaurants and at least one hotel to the Interstate 88 corridor.

The development along South Galena Avenue across from Walmart between Keul and Bloody Gulch roads broke ground in April with the plan to construct a dozen buildings. Site work to level the ground started shortly after, and officials estimated construction to begin on a hotel in July followed by other buildings.

However, work stopped at the site for the last few months as developers had to redraw plans to accommodate a second gas station, Mayor Li Arellano Jr. said Tuesday during a mayoral update focused on economic development, infrastructure and city budget.

“They paused for a few months so they wouldn’t have to move earth twice,” he said.

It’s being developed by Xsite Real Estate of Burr Ridge and Walsh Partners of Elmhurst. Xsite is the developer of Presidential Parkway Plaza, the four-building project north of Walmart along the south side of Keul Road. The city, the Lee County Industrial Development Association and Sauk Valley Bank are also partners in the project.

Leveling the ground will take another month or two.

Tractors pulling scrapers begin grade-leveling the property adjacent to Keul Road in Dixon that is part of the Gateway Development site May 25. (Troy Taylor)

The Dixon City Council approved final amended plat lines for the project earlier this month, and the city will go out to bid for infrastructure work in the next week or two, Arellano said.

The city will be committing about $4 million in infrastructure work for the project, and $3 million of that will be paid for by state grants.

The goal is to complete new water main, sewer and storm sewer this year and do the above-ground work on the new road in the spring, he said.

Businesses taking up shop in the Gateway footprint are yet to be announced.