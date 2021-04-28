Dixon’s first Pride Festival could be coming this summer

DIXON – The city’s first Pride Festival could be coming in June, depending on COVID-19 restrictions.

Pride parades and festivals are events celebrating lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, nonbinary and queer social and self-acceptance, achievements, legal rights, and pride.

Andrew Glasscock, Pride Festival director in the Quad Cities who’s been with the organization for 15 years, recently approached the City Council about bringing a festival to Dixon.

The event would take place June 26 on First Avenue between Highland and Peoria avenues. Glasscock has filed a festival permit application with the city, spoken with department officials, and also reached out to the Lee County Health Department.

He said their main concern is COVID-19 and what restrictions will be in place, but they’ll likely be in the same boat as the Petunia Festival, which is planning a smaller-scale event July 2-4.

Glasscock has organized more than two dozen festivals – pride as well as food and wine festivals. He approached the Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Main Street for the proposed downtown event, but there is no official partnership or sponsorship at this time.

Booth vendors could include hand-made items, local health department resources, outreach centers, and college materials.

There also would be food vendors and entertainment, which could range from a DJ and bands to a drag show.

It would be a family-friendly event with a block-party style, Glasscock said, likely running from noon to 11:30 p.m.

Further details will be worked out once the permit application and street closures are approved. Organizers are not sure if there will be a parade, but they would be open to it, he said.