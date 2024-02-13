Morrison welcomes RTQ Fitness to downtown

Workout equipment stands ready for use at the new location for Refuse to Quit Fitness on Morrison's Main Street. (Anakin Weston for Shaw Media)

MORRISON – KT3 Fitness has handed over the baton to Evan Ernst of Refuse to Quit Fitness, closing the facility at the church and moving the new location on Main Street.

Ernst opened RTQ Fitness, located at 222 W. Main St. (formerly The China House), to the public on Thursday, Feb. 1. Memberships for the new facility began on Friday, Feb. 9.

The facility aims to provide Morrison residents with easy access to fitness equipment. “Morrison hasn’t had public machinery available like this in its existence,” Ernst said.

Ernst grew up in Morrison and it’s been a long-standing dream of his to have something that is accessible to everyone, especially since the previous location was a multi-level church with stairs. RTQ has a ramp so it’s more accessible to everyone.

Ernst also emphasizes the importance of having use of easy and accessible machines so people can get used to working out. The machines have diagrams and instructions on how to use them and what parts of the body they exercise. This type of instruction and machinery is important for those who aren’t as well versed at fitness and not trained on how to use the free weights.

When asked about his rationale for opening the fitness center, Ernst replied, “When I was in high school, I was overweight. Spent several years working out, dieting, and getting into shape. I went to school to be a PE teacher or a personal trainer, so when I came back to Morrison to get married, I wanted to open a facility.”

Expansions to the facility are already in the works. Right now they are renovating a third of the property that is not being used. Once that’s renovated, the plan is to turn the room into a classroom and move in more equipment.

Currently, the facility hosts two unaffiliated yoga classes and will be expanding their services and classes in the future.

Opening week has had good numbers and good turnout according to Ernst.

“We’ve waited a long time to get to this point. Moving in wasn’t the difficult part, it’s the opening up of the business itself, getting financial support and waiting. It’s a relief to be open and finally have a place where people can workout. I’m excited to bring this facility to the community, and I’m excited for people to experience it,” said Ernst.

For more information or to sign up for a membership, go to www.rtqfitness.com.