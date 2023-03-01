Woman found dead near Mt. Morris golf course identified

MT. MORRIS – The woman found deceased near the Sunset Golf Club in Mt. Morris on Sunday evening has been identified as Erin Groves, 39, of Oregon.

Police and divers from two fire departments were dispatched to the golf course Sunday evening after a car was seen in the pond, Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said Sunday night.

“The golf course folks found the vehicle in the pond. The Mt. Morris Fire Department came out and they had divers from Oregon and Byron come. We got the car out of the pond and there was nobody in there,” VanVickle said Sunday night. “We began searching the wood line and some areas along the golf course and we did find a female deceased. It doesn’t look like there’s anything suspicious.”

Ogle County Chief Deputy Coroner Jeanette Bennett on Tuesday identified the woman as Groves. “The autopsy was done today and toxicology has been sent out,” Bennett said. “No foul play.”

At the scene Sunday night, VanVickle said the death appeared to be weather related.

Only the roof of the car was showing when the vehicle was discovered. “That’s why we had to have to the divers come. They were able to look in the car and see that there was no one in the car,” he said.

VanVickle said Groves drove across the golf course for some distance, running over tee boxes before the car entered the pond.

“She was found just east of the golf course on the edge of the creek/field,” VanVickle said.

The car was pulled from the pond and towed from the scene late Sunday night after Groves’ body was transported from the golf course by the officials from the Ogle County Coroner’s Office.

The golf course is located at 216 Sunset Lane in the northwest corner of Mt. Morris. The pond is located in the far northeast corner of the nine-hole course, well away from any roads. The course is bordered on the north and east by farm fields and the village’s sewer treatment plant which is west of North McKendrie Avenue (Mt. Morris Road).

Family and friends of Groves had reported her missing Feb. 23-24, posting on social media that she had last been seen leaving Mullarkey’s, a bar in Mt. Morris.