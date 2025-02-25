USAID freeze shutters soybean lab on University of Illinois campus

URBANA, Ill. — The Soybean Innovation Lab will close April 15 due to a federal funding stoppage for the U.S. Agency for International Development.

The Soybean Innovation Lab is part of the USAID’s Feed the Future initiative to help bring research-based innovation, tools and technologies to develop soybean production.

The lab’s soybean development portfolio supports activities across 44 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia, Europe, Oceania and the Americas.

Formed in 2011, the lab provides researchers and organizations with resources to advance soybean development. The lab operates in partnership with the University of Illinois and is located on campus.

Several other land-grant universities also contribute to the lab, including Iowa State University, Mississippi State University and the University of Missouri.

“Today is a dark day when once there were so many winners,” Peter Goldsmith, SIL director and principal investigator, said via LinkedIn.

Thirty staff members were laid off as a result of the funding freeze.

“These individuals are not only unique experts in the field of tropical soybean, but also close colleagues and friends who are now unexpectedly out of work. The land-grant system now loses 19 crown jewel innovation labs across 17 states that delivered high and measurable impact on very little investment,” Goldsmith said.

“U.S. soybean farmers lose one of their best tools to expand their markets and U.S. standards globally.

“Local economies in emerging markets lose soybean as an incomparable engine growing wealth, prosperity and economic development. International security is a loser as local populations now fall back into poverty, unrest and migration due to greater food insecurity.

“U.S. influence loses as innovation labs operate on the ground in direct collaboration with hundreds of local businesses, organizations and governments building strong and lasting friendships.”