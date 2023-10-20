Sorensen announces funding to lower energy costs for small and rural businesses

ROCK ISLAND – U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen, a Democrat representing Illinois’ 17th Congressional District, has announced over $1.2 million in funding awarded to 12 rural and small businesses and agriculture producers to lower energy costs and strengthen their energy resilience.

“With so many families, farmers, and small businesses struggling with rising costs, I’m thrilled to announce critical funding awarded for our region to lower energy prices and build a more sustainable Central and Northwestern Illinois,” Sorensen said in a press release issued Friday. “I will continue to make sure our district has a seat at the table when it comes to initiatives that bring relief as families deal with price increases.”

This funding comes as part of the USDA’s Rural Energy for America Program (REAP), which awards funding to eligible entities to implement renewable energy projects and make energy efficiency improvements.

The 12 projects awarded to Northwestern Illinois businesses are:

$17,981 for Harris Accounting in Macomb

This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase an 11-kilowatt solar array for Harris Accounting. This project will realize more than $2,600 per year in savings and will replace 13,945 kilowatt hours per year, which is enough energy to power one home.

$57,000 for Daniel Lewis in Macomb

This Rural Development investment will be used to install a 37-kilowatt solar array to help power the business. Lewis operates a real-estate rental business located in Macomb. This project will realize more than $7,200 per year in savings and will replace 47,262 kilowatt hours per year, which is enough energy to power four homes.

$779,830 for Rock River Lumber and Grain Co. in Prophetstown

This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install 402-, 87-, 188- and 248-kilowatt solar arrays at Rock River Lumber and Grain Co., a business operating grain elevators in Hooppole, Tampico, Morrison and Walnut. The project annually will save the business more than $114,100 and replace 1,264,959 kilowatts per hour, enough energy to power 116 homes.

$20,000 for Edward Dykstra in Thomson

This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase a 17-kilowatt solar array to help power Edward Dykstra Farms. This project will realize more than $1,800 per year in savings and will replace 14,372 kilowatt hours per year, which is enough energy to power one home.

$29,804 for England Farms in Maquon

This Rural Development investment will be used to install a 30-kilowatt solar array at England Farms Inc., a grain- and livestock-production farm in Maquon. The project annually will save the farm more than $3,000 and replace 33,015 kilowatt hours, enough energy to power three homes.

$41,534 for Kevin Malley in Galesburg

This Rural Development investment will be used to install a 25-kilowatt solar array to help power the farm of Kevin Malley, a grain farmer in Galesburg. The project annually will save the farm more than $3,400 and replace 35,203 kilowatt hours, enough energy to power three homes.

$33,578 for Dennis Olson in Alexis

This Rural Development investment will be used to install a 25-kilowatt solar array to help power the farm. Dennis Olson is a grain farmer located in Alexis. This project will realize more than $3,300 per year in savings and will replace 34,091 kilowatt hours per year, which is enough energy to power three homes.

$48,980 for Foster Coach Sales in Sterling

This Rural Development investment will be used to install a 68-kilowatt solar array to help power the business. Foster Coach Sales operates an RV sales business located in Sterling. This project will realize more than $9,200 per year in savings and will replace 75,790 kilowatt hours per year, which is enough energy to power eight homes.

$112,512 for Marc Melton in Prophetstown

This Rural Development investment will be used to install 33-, 27- and 13-kilowatt solar arrays to help power the farm. Melton is a grain farmer located in Tampico and Prophetstown. This project will realize more than $12,700 per year in savings and will replace 98,481 kilowatt hours per year, which is enough energy to power nine homes.

$26,519 for Mark Heun in Erie

This Rural Development investment will be used to install a 35-kilowatt solar array to help power the farm of Mark Heun, a grain farmer in Erie. The project annually will save the farm more than $4,700 and replace 31,714 kilowatt hours, enough energy to power two homes.

$28,290 for Rock River Auto Body in Sterling

This Rural Development investment will be used to install a 35-kilowatt solar array to help power the business. Rock River Auto Body operates an auto repair shop located in Sterling. This project will realize more than $6,900 per year in savings and will replace 44,460 kilowatt hours per year, which is enough energy to power four homes.

$45,222 for Roger Seiboldt in Victoria

This Rural Development investment will be used to install a 20-kilowatt solar array to help power the farm of Roger Seiboldt, a grain farmer in Victoria. The project annually will save the farm more than $3,200 and replace 28,482 kilowatt hours, enough energy to power two homes.