Scooter’s Coffee coming to busy, newly vacant Rock Falls intersection

ROCK FALLS – The national Scooter’s Coffee chain is coming to Rock Falls.
A drive-thru coffee shop and breakfast food kiosk will be built at the intersection of state Route 40/First Avenue and Dixon Avenue around the end of the year, District Manager Brian Melvin said Wednesday.
Scooter’s sells coffee drinks, teas, smoothies, hot, iced or blended espressos, and all-day breakfast sandwiches and pastries.
Rock Falls is looking for a general manager and around 20 to 25 full- and part-time employees in all, Melvin said.
Go to scooterscoffee.com to apply.
The northeast corner site at 405 First Ave. is the former home of Jesse’s Towing & Service. The building has been vacant for a while, and recently was demolished.
PMP Holdings of Mediapolis, Iowa, bought the property June 21 from Hueber Feed, formerly DeKalb Feeds, for $300,000, according to Whiteside County property records.
Hueber is right behind the site, to the east, at 105 Dixon Ave.
The owner of the franchise is High Porch Coffee LLC, also of Mediapolis, which owns 16 other Scooter’s in Iowa and Illinois, including in Princeton and Clinton, Iowa. Real estate attorney Michael J. Pugh of Coralville, Iowa, is the agent for both High Porch and PMP.
Rock Falls will be High Porch’s 17th Scooter’s, with a location in Geneseo slated to open immediately after, Melvin said. High Porch’s goal is eventually to have 30 to 40 franchises, Melvin said.
Don and Linda Eckles opened Scooter’s Java Express in Bellvue, Nebraska in 1998, and began franchising in 2001 after opening five stores. In 2005, it became Scooter’s Coffeehouse, which was shortened to Scooter’s Coffee in 2011.
The 25-year-old company now is based in Omaha, Nebraska, and has more than 600 locations nationwide, according to the website.
PMP also bought a vacant commercial lot at 3503 35th Ave. in Sterling, near Aldi’s at 3409, from the the Larry G. and Mary R. McCormick Living Trust on Aug. 1 for $250,000, county property records show. No word yet on plans for that location.