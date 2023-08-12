August 12, 2023
Carroll County Fair: Saturday

By Shaw Local News Network
Andrew Powell of Kings gets crushed in his white vehicle during the Open Wire Compact heat of the demolition derby at the Ogle County Fair on Saturday, Aug.5, 2023.

The Carroll County Fair's demolition derby is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug.12. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

MILLEDGEVILLE – The Carroll County Fair offers plenty of kids activities and the ever-popular demolition derby will be at 7 p.m. The fairgrounds are located at 28374 Milledgeville Road.

Carnival Hours

1 to 10 p.m.

Wristband hours are limited from 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m.

Pricing

Wristbands can be used every day. A new arm band is needed per carnival session listed above. The same armband cannot be used for both Saturday carnival time slots.

$28 at the carnival ticket booth or $1.25 per ticket (two to five tickets per ride)

Entertainment

• Ninja Farmer, 11 a.m.

• ZOWA Live Wrestling, 2 to 5 p.m.

• Chainsaw sculpture auction, 6 p.m.

• Kids’ Power Wheels Derby, 6:30 to 7 p.m.

• Demolition Derby, 7 p.m. (ticketed reserved grandstand)

For information, visit https://carrollcountyfair.info.

