Carroll County Fair: Saturday

MILLEDGEVILLE – The Carroll County Fair offers plenty of kids activities and the ever-popular demolition derby will be at 7 p.m. The fairgrounds are located at 28374 Milledgeville Road.
Carnival Hours
1 to 10 p.m.
Wristband hours are limited from 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m.
Pricing
Wristbands can be used every day. A new arm band is needed per carnival session listed above. The same armband cannot be used for both Saturday carnival time slots.
$28 at the carnival ticket booth or $1.25 per ticket (two to five tickets per ride)
Entertainment
• Ninja Farmer, 11 a.m.
• ZOWA Live Wrestling, 2 to 5 p.m.
• Chainsaw sculpture auction, 6 p.m.
• Kids’ Power Wheels Derby, 6:30 to 7 p.m.
• Demolition Derby, 7 p.m. (ticketed reserved grandstand)
For information, visit https://carrollcountyfair.info.