Carroll County Fair: Saturday

MILLEDGEVILLE – The Carroll County Fair offers plenty of kids activities and the ever-popular demolition derby will be at 7 p.m. The fairgrounds are located at 28374 Milledgeville Road.

Carnival Hours

1 to 10 p.m.

Wristband hours are limited from 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m.

Pricing

Wristbands can be used every day. A new arm band is needed per carnival session listed above. The same armband cannot be used for both Saturday carnival time slots.

$28 at the carnival ticket booth or $1.25 per ticket (two to five tickets per ride)

Entertainment

• Ninja Farmer, 11 a.m.

• ZOWA Live Wrestling, 2 to 5 p.m.

• Chainsaw sculpture auction, 6 p.m.

• Kids’ Power Wheels Derby, 6:30 to 7 p.m.

• Demolition Derby, 7 p.m. (ticketed reserved grandstand)

For information, visit https://carrollcountyfair.info.