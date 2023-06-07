Fritts to visit village halls as part of ‘summer tour’

DIXON – State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, has officially begun his 2023 Summer Tour.

The tour consists of traveling office hours and coffee and conversation events held on alternating weeks starting Wednesday to Aug. 30.

All events will be held at locally owned coffee shops and restaurants.

Fritts also will be traveling to local businesses and municipal governments in an attempt to better understand their state needs.

The events scheduled for the month of June include are:

• Wednesday, Ashton Village Hall, 810 Main Street, 9:30 to 11 a.m.

• Wednesday, Franklin Grove Village Hall, 105 E. South Street, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• June 21, Paw Paw Village Hall, 362 Chicago Road, 10 to 11:30 a.m.

• Coffee & Conversation: June 14, Mason Restaurant, 118 W. Mason Street, Polo, 8 to 10 a.m.

For information, visit repfritts.com/summertour.