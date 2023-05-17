Honorary Mark Dallas Way approved for former officer who thwarted school shooting

DIXON – A portion of Lincoln Statue Drive will be named Mark Dallas Way in honor of the retired school resource officer who stopped the shooting at Dixon High School five years ago.
Mark Dallas has been acclaimed for thwarting the shooting on May 16, 2018, when then-19-year-old student Matthew A. Milby Jr. opened fire inside the school at teacher Andrew McKay with a 9mm semi-automatic rifle as he was heading toward the gym, which was filled with about 182 seniors rehearsing for graduation.
Dallas pursued Milby outside of the school, was shot at and returned fire, striking Milby twice.
“His response and the response of staff, students and our emergency services and their families were unparalleled on that day.”— Dixon council member Chris Bishop
Last month, former school board member and retired Dixon police Deputy Chief Brad Sibley put in a request to the board to designate part of the street as Mark Dallas Way.
[ Naming request made to honor school resource officer from 2018 shooting ]
The Dixon City Council approved the honorary title Monday from Peoria Avenue to Chuck Vale Drive. The road will remain Lincoln Statue Drive, and the high school will keep its address.
“Due to the significant impact, the lives potentially saved by officer Dallas, the shool district is looking to take that portion of Lincoln Statue Drive from Peoria Avenue west through in front of the high school and through to the football field and do that as an honorary naming,” Mayor Glen Hughes said.
Council member Chris Bishop read a statement recognizing Dallas’ actions on that day.
“We will never know what would have happened if Mark had not acted. That is one of the greatest unknowns that I’m thrilled I’ll never get the answer to,” Bishop said. “His response and the response of staff, students and our emergency services and their families were unparalleled on that day. That is why May 16 is not a day of peril in Dixon, Illinois. It is a day of strength and pride.”
Dallas’ list of local, state and national awards includes being named the 2018 Officer of the Year by the International Association of Chiefs of Police and National Officer of the Year by the American Police Hall of Fame & Museum. Former Gov. Bruce Rauner proclaimed May 30, 2018, as Officer Mark Dallas Day.
[ Dixon’s finest – and best: School resource officer named Citizen of the Year ]
Dallas was given the Medal of Valor by the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, was named Dixon’s 2018 Citizen of the Year and was recognized by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police with the James J. Wade Most Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award.
Milby pleaded guilty in July to two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and was sentenced to 30 years in prison in October.