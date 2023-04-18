Naming request made to honor school resource officer from 2018 shooting

DIXON — A Dixon High School facility naming request has been made on behalf of former School Resource Officer Mark Dallas for his role in stopping a school shooter on May 16, 2018.
Brad Sibley, now a senior public service administrator with the Illinois Department of Transportation, made the request. Sibley was a career Dixon police officer and former member of the Dixon Public Schools board of education.
The request is an informational item on the agenda for the board of education meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at the administrative offices on Franklin Grove Road.
“Officer Dallas is a humble person and would just say that he was doing his job and what he was trained for,” wrote Sibley in his request. “Many in the community; myself included, would say that through some type of divine intervention, Officer Dallas was the right person, in the right place at the absolute right time” to save 182 people in Lancaster Gymnasium and others on the campus that day.
The form asks how the naming request aligns with school district or community values. Sibley writes that Dallas’ dedication to safety “is the most important value.” Sibley also noted that Dallas had been recognized by former Gov. Bruce Rauner and former President Donald Trump.
Superintendent Margo Empen’s meeting agenda notes indicate she will inquire with Dixon city officials about the feasibility of naming the road in front of the high school Mark Dallas Way.
Officer Dallas is a humble person and would just say that he was doing his job and what he was trained for. Many in the community; myself included, would say that through some type of divine intervention, Officer Dallas was the right person, in the right place at the absolute right time ...”— Brad Sibley's written request proposing an honor for Mark Dallas
The street is currently called Lincoln Statue Drive.
Sibley’s request included another option, such as naming the foyer or vestibule outside Lancaster Gymnasium for Dallas.
In recounting that day’s events, Sibley’s request said Dallas confronted a gunman in possession of an Uzi-style weapon just steps from the entrance to the gym. Dallas pursued and returned fire, striking him twice.
Matthew Milby pleaded guilty in July 2022 to aggravated discharge of a firearm and was sentenced in October to serve 30 years in prison.
This is the second naming request since the board established a policy.
In fact, the board will vote Wednesday on an earlier request to name the court at Lancaster after former coach and athletics director Lyle Bogott.