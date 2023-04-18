Naming request made to honor school resource officer from 2018 shooting

Brad Sibley is shown at a board of education meeting in an undated file photo. Sibley has requested the district honor former school resource officer Mark Dallas by naming a foyer at Lancaster Gymnasium or a roadway outside the school after him. (Alex T)

Officer Dallas is a humble person and would just say that he was doing his job and what he was trained for. Many in the community; myself included, would say that through some type of divine intervention, Officer Dallas was the right person, in the right place at the absolute right time ...”

— Brad Sibley's written request proposing an honor for Mark Dallas