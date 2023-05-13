Popular Fulton gift shop has new owners

FULTON – A couple from Clinton, Iowa, who regularly shopped at Sweet Woodruff has bought the gift shop and is transforming it into Dandelion Wishes.

Emily Determan has been a teacher with the Clinton Community School District for 15 years, and her husband, Dan, is a sales manager at Beckwith Roofing. They’re excited to become small-business owners.

The gift shop Dandelion Wishes is located at 1102 Fourth St. in Fulton. (Sarah Ford for Shaw Local News Network)

“I’ve felt for the last couple of years that I was ready for a major change but wasn’t sure what path I wanted to take,” Emily Determan said. “I saw that Sweet Woodruff was for sale and thought that would be something I would love, but didn’t bring it up right away to my husband. A day later, he saw that it was for sale and thought I would love it and brought the idea to me. So we called and scheduled a walk-through right away.”

As Sweet Woodruff, the store featured a variety of home and garden décor, artwork, florals, statuettes, jewelry, candles, soaps and accessories.

Emily Determan said she plans to keep the shop close to its roots but is already making wholesale purchases of other lines to interest a broader clientele.

The Determans took ownership April 17 and plan for a grand opening in June, which is when Emily can be at the shop full time.

“They bought the building, the displays and the inventory,” said former owner Wendy Ottens, who is the town’s mayor. “I handed them a key, and they handed me a check.”

Ottens said that after 17 years of ownership, including moving it to three locations, it was finally time to lessen the load.

“I’m the mayor. I have seven grandkids, and it’s time to slow down as I’m slowing down,” she said with a smile.

Ottens said she was impressed by the couple’s teamwork and how they supported each other, saying that’s important for entrepreneurs. Ottens retained the store’s name for herself but said she was glad to find owners who shared the same vision for the space.

Ottens said she’s happy to assist the couple during the transition.

“Being the mayor, I want to see it succeed. Fulton is doing fantastic, and we are growing. And I couldn’t have picked a better couple to keep this place going,” Ottens said, adding that she believes every business should have a succession plan.

“We have been so fortunate for Wendy and the staff’s knowledge and guidance along the way,” Emily Determan said.

As Emily and Dan settle in, they also look forward to being part of Fulton’s downtown business district.

“I have loved Sweet Woodruff for years, so I will keep a lot of what is already known and loved,” Emily Determan said.

If you go

WHAT: Dandelion Wishes, 1102 Fourth St., Fulton

WHEN: Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays