Chance lessens that precipitation will make flooding worse along Mississippi River

Concerns have eased that additional rain or melting snow might worsen flooding along the Mississippi River.

Matt Wilson, senior hydrologist for the National Weather Service station in the Quad Cities, issued his updated report on Tuesday.

He said that while snow still remains in the northern part of the river basin in Minnesota and Wisconsin, it should not contribute much to the crest. Meanwhile the seven-day forecast for Illinois and Iowa shows little in the way of rain.

However, major flooding is expected along the Mississippi River from Dubuque, Iowa to Burlington, Iowa by Friday.

As of Tuesday, the river was at 21.76 feet at Dubuque with a crest of 23.2 feet expected midday Saturday.

Downstream at Fulton, the river was at 19.62 feet, just under the major flood stage. The crest is expected about midday Sunday at 22.4 feet and should remain steady at that level through at least Tuesday, May 2.

At Albany and Camanche, Iowa, the water was at 20.63 feet and is expected to crest at 23.1 feet.

At Burlington, which is south of where the Iowa River feeds into the Mississippi, the water level is at 17.31 feet. It is expected to crest at 20.2 feet late Monday evening or into the overnight hours on Tuesday, May 2.

The weather service did warn that high water on the Mississippi River is backing up smaller creeks and tributaries.