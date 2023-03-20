State’s learning renewal programs lift per student spending at participating districts

SPRINGFIELD – The state of Illinois set aside 10% of its federal COVID-19 recovery money for its learning renewal programs, which include tutoring and meeting technology needs of students.
School districts in Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties participated in many of these initiatives, boosting per pupil expenditures in most cases.
On March 9, the Illinois State Board of Education launched a campaign to highlight the effects of spending $300 million of the recovery money on these and other initiatives.
The state is calling the campaign Road2Recovery.
“The impact of the American Rescue Plan is far-reaching, from increased access to tutors and computers, to expanded professional supports for teachers and administrators,” said Tony Sanders, state superintendent of education.
“These funds are also transforming the way we recognize and address student trauma. Two years into this unprecedented investment, the funding, dedication and innovation of Illinois educators and school leaders has put us well on our way on the road to recovery,” he said.
Statewide impact
According to ISBE, federal pandemic recovery funds have provided 875 tutors for more than 3,100 students.
Digital tools have been installed at 591 districts while 20,000 young learners at 127 districts participated in Jump Start before starting either kindergarten or first grade.
At 32 districts, 150 have taken part in the OneGoal college and career readiness program.
The state set up social-emotional learning hubs, which provided 963 professional sessions for nearly 23,000 teachers, administrators and counselors.
Trauma assessments took place at 464 schools as part of the Resilience Education to Advance Community Healing, or REACH.
Some 136 grants bolstered mental health services at 684 schools.
Professional educator mentors and coaches were provided for 1,365 new teachers and clinicians through a partnership with the Illinois Education Association and the Illinois Federation of Teachers.
Some 500 first-year principals received mentorship opportunities.
Meanwhile, 420 educators of color received support from affinity groups led by 45 facilitators.
Lee, Ogle and Whiteside participants
A listing by district (per pupil expenditures) and its learning renewal programs.
Paw Paw 271 ($19,595): digital equity, REACH.
Eswood 269 ($17,225): digital equity.
Amboy 272 ($15,709): digital equity, interim assessment, REACH.
Rock Falls 13 ($15,571): digital equity, digital professional learning, district-led tutoring.
Creston 161 (15,177): digital equity.
Rock Falls HS 301 ($15,147): digital equity.
Oregon 220 ($14,666): Jump Start.
East Coloma-Nelson 20 ($14,519): digital equity.
Montmorency 145 ($13,828): digital equity.
Meridian 223 ($13,243): digital equity, Jump Start, REACH.
Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico 3 ($12,690): digital equity.
Ashton-Franklin Center 275 ($12,396): digital equity, REACH.
Morrison 6 ($12,357): digital equity, REACH.
Dixon 170 ($12,208): digital equity.
Forrestville Valley 221 ($12,126): digital equity, Jump Start.
Rochelle 231 ($12,048): digital equity, Illinois tutoring initiative, REACH.
Sterling 5 ($11,647): digital equity.
River Bend 2 ($11,573): digital equity, REACH.
Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson participants
River Ridge 210 ($20,445): REACH.
Freeport 145 ($17,733): community partnerships, digital equity, Illinois tutoring initiative, OneGoal, REACH.
Warren 205 ($15,301): REACH.
West Carroll 314 (14,105): digital equity.
Pearl City 200 ($14,027): digital equity, REACH.
Chadwick-Milledgeville 399 ($13,777): digital equity.
Eastland 308 ($13,590): REACH.
Dakota 201 ($12,046): digital equity.
Lena Winslow 202 ($11,439): REACH.