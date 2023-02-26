Business Update: Owner of T’s hopes experience at country club pays off

STERLING – A local eatery has quietly changed owners and its name. In mid-January, the Boulevard Pub and Grill became T’s Time Out.
The new owner, Rick Taylor, purchased the building and land at 2501 Ave. E in mid-October, and most of the original staff have stayed on board.
News of the deal was kept mostly quiet until Jan. 17, when former owners Heath and Beth Warner posted an emotional farewell post to customers on Facebook wishing Taylor “nothing but the best.”
Taylor was a farmer for 35 years before passing the torch to his son. An avid golfer, Taylor took over as manager of the Prophet Hills Country Club when it lost its manager during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That experience at Prophet Hills made this possible. Without it, I wouldn’t be able to do this,” Taylor said. “It’s a new adventure, and I’m very excited.”
Fans of the former diner still can order many of their favorite dishes, as Taylor plans to leave most of the menu unchanged. Additionally, a children’s menu and gaming machines are in the works for the near future.
T’s Time Out is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. Call 815-905-2583 for information.