DIXON — Sauk Valley Freedom Fighters will have a meet’n’greet event for select candidates on the April 4 consolidated ballot 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1 at VFW Post 540, 1460 Route 38.

Featured guests are Dixon mayoral candidate Glen Hughes and Dixon Public Schools board of education candidates Damaris Martinez, David Fritts and Taylor Payne.

There will be a question and answer session.