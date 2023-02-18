Sterling’s $300 million Riverfront Reimagined master plan available for public review

STERLING – The master plan for the Lawrence Bros. and National sites, part of the $300-million-plus Riverfront Reimagined Project, is in the hands of the City Council and available for residents to peruse.
The main components focus on the two former factory sites.
Plans call for worker apartments, a hotel and events center, and a rooftop bar/restaurant for the four buildings at the Lawrence site, which will be developed first.
That will be followed by market-rate apartments, a fitness center, and yet-to-be-determined other potential uses of the National site, which features 11 buildings (although some yet may be demolished).
Plans also call for trying to list some elements of the sites on the National Register of Historic Places, which will assist with obtaining development grants.
As environmental remediation continues and work is set to begin, the Sauk Valley Chamber of Commerce, Sterling Main Street, Greater Sterling Development Corp., and other local entities will be working with developer Gorman & Co. to promote the project to local and regional business interests.
Gorman presented the plan at the last council meeting. Council members will be reviewing it and offering any ideas on what is hoped to be the final version of the long-awaited riverfront development plan, which could take a decade or so to complete. The deadline for council approval is March. 7.
In addition, the Sterling Riverfront Commission is inviting members of the community to learn about the plan at a meeting and open house from 5 to 7 p.m. April 5 at Champs Banquet Facility, 9 E. Third St.
The plan is available to see online at tinyurl.com/mr3pk28x.
Developers also created a 3D scan of both buildings, which allows visitors to take a virtual tour of the sites.
Go to tinyurl.com/3w3cjkud to view the National scan.
More information on the history of the Riverfront Reimagined Project and the development process can be found at riverfrontreimagined.com.