Sterling’s $300 million Riverfront Reimagined master plan available for public review

Lori VanOosten snaps a picture while taking a public tour of the National building on Oct. 5, 2022. The Sterling Riverfront Commission provided several such tours last year. The master plan for the Lawrence Bros. and National sites, part of the $300-million-plus Riverfront Reimagined Project, is in the hands of the Sterling City Council and available for residents to peruse. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)