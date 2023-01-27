January 26, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles
News - Sauk Valley

Dunkin’ franchise opens in Dixon

Special permit paves the way for doughnut and coffee shop to open

By Rachel Rodgers
Dunkin Donuts at the corner of Galena and Chamberlin in Dixon is now open for business.

Dunkin' at the corner of Galena and Chamberlin in Dixon is now open for business. (Alex T. Paschal — apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

DIXON – Dunkin’ has opened its doors in Dixon.

Dixon officials have been trying for more than five years to bring the national coffee and doughnut chain to town.

Dunkin’ franchise owner Asif Rajabali, of Niles, originally petitioned the city in March 2020 for a special-use permit to build the doughnut and coffee shop at 420 N. Galena Ave., a vacant lot at the corner of Chamberlin Street.

The land was already zoned commercial, but a special permit was needed for a fast-food restaurant with a drive-thru.

The project was then put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the council approved the permit in June 2021.

Dunkin’ development back on the table in Dixon ]

Dunkin Donuts at the corner of Galena and Chamberlin in Dixon is now open for business.

Dunkin Donuts at the corner of Galena and Chamberlin in Dixon is now open for business. (Alex T. Paschal — apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

DixonPremium
Rachel Rodgers

Rachel Rodgers

Rachel Rodgers joined Sauk Valley Media in 2016 covering local government in Dixon and Lee County.