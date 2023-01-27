Dunkin’ franchise opens in Dixon

DIXON – Dunkin’ has opened its doors in Dixon.
Dixon officials have been trying for more than five years to bring the national coffee and doughnut chain to town.
Dunkin’ franchise owner Asif Rajabali, of Niles, originally petitioned the city in March 2020 for a special-use permit to build the doughnut and coffee shop at 420 N. Galena Ave., a vacant lot at the corner of Chamberlin Street.
The land was already zoned commercial, but a special permit was needed for a fast-food restaurant with a drive-thru.
The project was then put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the council approved the permit in June 2021.