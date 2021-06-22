Dunkin’ development back on the table in Dixon

DIXON - The project to build a Dunkin’ on North Galena Avenue is back on track after being delayed a year by the coronavirus pandemic.

Dunkin’ franchise owner Asif Rajabali, of Niles, originally petitioned the city in March last year for a special-use permit to build a doughnut and coffee shop at 420 N. Galena Ave., a vacant lot at the corner of Chamberlin Street.

The land is already zoned commercial, but a special permit was needed for a fast-food restaurant with a drive-thru, Mayor Li Arellano Jr. said.

The project received an unanimous vote from the Plan Commission, and was approved by the council Monday.

Arellano said they’ve been in talks with Rajabali for about 4 years on interest to bring a Dunkin’ to Dixon.

Rajabali is president of AR Network Inc., which also opened the Dunkin’ in Freeport.

There were concerns about the possible traffic impact and how it might affect local coffee shops, but Dixon is a “very caffeinated community,” Councilman Mike Venier said.

Councilman Dennis Considine said it’s a great opportunity for the community, but he didn’t know what their landscaping plan is for the site.

More information, including landscaping and a site plan, will occur during the building permit phase for the project.

National coffee chains in the area include the Dunkin’ in Rock Falls, owned by franchisee Bud Patel of Naperville, which opened in late 2017 at 1800 First Ave., as well as the Starbucks in Sterling Commons that opened around the same time.