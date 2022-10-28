Morrison man gets nearly 22 years in 2019 double shooting

MORRISON – On the eve of his trial for attempted murder, a Morrison man who shot two people in 2019 pleaded guilty Friday to a lesser charge and was sentenced to 21 years, 9 months in prison.
Jeramie M. House, 27, was sentenced on each of two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, which will be served concurrently. He must serve 85% of the sentence – more than 18 years – before being eligible for parole.
After that term is up, he must serve three more years on an Oct. 19 charge of aggravated battery of a peace officer, for punching a jail worker in the head, Circuit Court Judge Trish Senneff ruled.
Two counts of attempted murder, two of aggravated battery with a firearm, two of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of possession of a gun while his FOID card was revoked, as well as two more counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer – one from Oct. 19 and one from a 2020 case – were dismissed as part of his plea agreement.
House also was given credit for the three years he’s served in Whiteside County jail since his arrest on Oct. 23, 2019.
His trial was set to begin Monday in Whiteside County court.
On Oct 22. 2019, House was the back seat of a car that pulled up to the curb at 507 W. Main St. shortly before 8:30 p.m.
According to investigators, front-seat passenger Jodie M. Knight called an 18-year-old man to let him know she was there.
The man came out of the house and walked toward the car; as he approached, House shot him in the head, abdomen and leg, critically injuring him.
A then-24-year-old woman who was behind him was struck twice in the leg.
The 18-year-old told police that he and Knight had agreed to hang out that night.
Another woman, Courtney Queckborner, was driving the car, investigators said.
Both women cooperated by going to police, reporting what had happened, and leading investigators to the gun that was used, while also telling them House had fled to his parents’ home in rural Morrison. He was arrested there without incident.
Still, Knight, 21, a Chadwick native now of Clinton, Iowa, and, Queckborner, 22, of Milledgeville, are by law considered to be “legally accountable” for House’s actions; they were charged Oct. 7 with the same charges as he was, minus the FOID violation.
Each faces six to 30 years in prison, with a possible 20-year enhancement, for attempted murder, and if convicted of any of the charges, must serve 85% of the sentence.
Each is free on a $100,000 recognizance bond; Queckborner has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 14 and Knight on Nov. 21.
State’s Attorney Terry Costello was the prosecutor; House was represented by Sterling criminal defense attorneys James Mertes and Cristina Buskohl.